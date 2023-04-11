A Cybersecurity Analyst has called on the National Communication Authority (NCA) to urgently introduce a universal code to help Ghanaians check how many SIM cards their Ghana cards are linked to.

According to Isaac Ampah Obo, the NCA as the outfit sponsoring and managing the SIM card registration process must be up and doing.

“This shortcode should help us monitor and know the number of SIM cards we have registered with the Ghana card to be able to trace any cyber fraud” he stated..

The Cybersecurity Analyst also urged the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu and the National Identification Authority (NIA) not to exempt themselves but work collectively for the greater good of Ghanaians.

“We should not treat this in a vacuum or act adamant. Issues of cyber fraud are serious because it can happen to everyone including a government appointee and ruin a person’s reputation,” he admonished.

Mr. Obo made the call on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, after some listeners exposed suspected fraudulent SIM registration activities.

Some listeners revealed that, they were told by their telcos their SIM cards had already been registered even when they were yet to start the process.

ALSO READ:

Court throws out case against SIM Card registration

Sam George insists Voter ID will be used for SIM card registration

Mobile network subscribers can use their Ghana Card to register a total number of 10 SIM cards across all networks while foreigners have a limit of three networks.

However, some listeners who called into the show said an attempt to even register a third SIM failed as they were told they had exceeded the limit.