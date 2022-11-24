The Accra High Court has dismissed an application challenging the legality of the registration of SIM cards with the Ghana Card as the source document.

Nine applicants had invoked the supervisory jurisdiction High Court asking the court to quash the decision by the Minister of Communications to make the Ghana Card the only registration document and for everyone to register within a certain period or risk the disconnection of their SIM cards

The applicants argued that the decision by the Minister implemented by the National Communications Authority (NCA) was arbitrary and against their rights to administrative justice as enshrined under the 1992 Constitution.

But in a judgment, the court presided over by Justice Charles Ekow Baiden, held that the applicants failed to prove that the NCA acted arbitrarily or in excess of its powers.

The court accordingly dismissed the application