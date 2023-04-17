General Secretary of the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG), Evans Otumfuor has indicated that, the new directive by the National Communications Authority (NCA) on deactivating unregistered SIM cards is not clear.

He stated that, although the Ministry of Communication and NCA have been lenient in the SIM re-registration exercise, a lot of people don’t have Ghana card to complete the process.

“In as much as it is a proper policy, government must find ways to deal with the challenges in the policy implementation like those who do not have the Ghana Card and those who have problems with the Ghana Card,” he added.

According to him, the directive “sends shivers down their spines”.

Otumfuor urged the NCA to issue a new statement to clearly state the fate of corporate bodies and businesses.

“Although the government has been fair and lenient with the registration exercise, to us the new directive is not clear. We were expecting government to put in measures to lessen the challenges” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

NCA will from today, Monday, April 17, delete all unregistered SIM cards from the database of telecommunication network operators.

SIM cards which have not been re-registered with Ghana cards will be deactivated.

A directive issued on Thursday, April 13, by the NCA indicated that all disconnected SIMs are to be delinked from all databases.

For the avoidance of doubt, this included SIMs that were blocked in November 2022 for not having completed both stages of the SIM registration.

Again, all SIM cards registered after the limit of 10 per individual are to be delinked, deactivated and removed from all databases by today.

Subsequently, the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications also in a press statement agreed to comply with the NCA’s directive.