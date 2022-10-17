All unregistered SIM cards will be blocked progressively by October ending, the Ministry of Communications has stated.

In a detailed press statement, the Ministry noted it is yet to achieve the intended target, but current statistics prove the country has recorded success in the implementation of the re-registration initiative.

While 14 million Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians have successfully registered their SIM cards, majority are yet to complete the process.

The Ministry gave the breakdown that 28,959,006 SIM Cards have been linked to Ghana Cards (Stage 1 registration); representing 67.28% of the 42,749,662 total SIM cards issued nationally.

A total of 18,930,664 SIM Cards have been fully registered (Completed both Stages 1 and 2) — representing 44.28% of the total SIM cards issued. This equates to 69.64% of all Stage 1 registrations.

A total of 13,720,687 unique Counts of Ghana Cards have been used so far for the registration exercise.

This statistics have been reached after series of extension due to mounting pressure on the Communications Ministry and Telecommunications networks.

However, the Ministry has notified in it’s latest release that there would be no more extensions, adding that all partially and unregistered SIM cards will be blocked ending of the month, a year after the process was initiated.

“There is no excuse for this since these individuals have their Ghana Cards, have started the process and had ample opportunity to fully register their SIM Cards, including through the use of the self registration app which is the first of its kind in the world.

“There may be some who are opposed to the SIM Card registration exercise for either ideological, philosophical, or political reasons. Let me just remind them that they may be exercising their right to opt out of this exercise but all actions have consequences. All unregistered SIMs will be deactivated,” it stated.

The Ministry tasked the citizenry to see the process not as a coercion, but a legal obligation that ought to be fulfilled in accordance with Regulation 1(b) of the Subscriber Identity Module Registration Regulations, 2011 (Li 2006).

“A network operator or service provider shall not activate a Subscriber Identity Module for a subscriber unless the subscriber complies with the directives given by the Authority under the Act and the National Communications Authority Act, 2008, (Act 769) on the registration of Subscriber Identity Module.”

The Ministry of Communications maintains that the exercise is to ensure a safe digital eco-system for all to fight against fraud, promote collective security and advance transformational digital agenda.

Find attached press statement below:



