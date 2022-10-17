Leaders of the four major Labour Unions in public universities in Ghana have announced their intended strike slated for Monday, October 17.

The unions, University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH), Senior Staff Association of the University of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA), reached the decision over government’s inability to meet their demands.

The Labour Unions have demanded fuel, vehicle maintenance and off-campus allowances, of which the National Labour Commission (NLC) ruled that both parties engage within one week on the terms of payment and other related matters.

In a joint press statement containing their intended strike action, it said the employees (government representatives) failed to present the terms of payment for the vehicle maintenance and off-campus allowances as directed by the NLC.

Also, the employees suggested an adjusted fuel ex-pump rate of GH¢10.99, which the Labour Unions also rejected.

The meeting, which had representatives including the Minister of Education, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and one of his deputies, a Deputy Minister of Finance, the Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Director General of Ghana Tertiary Education Commission ended in a stalemate.

Rather, the representatives suggested the formation of a 10-member committee to address only the Off-Campus Allowance.

Consequently, the Unions in public universities in Ghana will commence a strike action from Monday.