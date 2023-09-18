Arsenal dug deep to secure a narrow but well-deserved win over struggling Everton at Goodison Park.

The Gunners – who replaced England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya – have suffered away at Everton in recent years, losing on four of their past five visits.

But the Toffees, still without a Premier League win this season, were desperately short of quality and Arsenal substitute Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock with a classy side-foot finish after 69 minutes.

Arsenal had Gabriel Martinelli’s sweeping first-half finish narrowly ruled out for offside against Eddie Nketiah in the build-up, but the home side could not hold out in the second period as Trossard finished off some patient Gunners probing around the box.

Manager Mikel Arteta was clearly elated as his side maintained their unbeaten start to the season and moved back to within two points of leaders Manchester City.

The home side, meanwhile, look destined for a season of relegation struggle and were a far cry from the side who overpowered Arsenal in manager Sean Dyche’s first game in charge in February.