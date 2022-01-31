The matchday 15 games of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with some impressive results.

Asante Kotoko on Friday stunned Great Olympics 2:0 at the Baba Yara Stadium to maintain their lead at the log.

Reigning champions Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday returned to winning ways against King Faisal.

The Phobians defeated the ‘Insha Allah’ lads by a lone goal.

Bechem United shocked Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Saturday by a lone goal.

Legon Cities finally returned to winning ways. The Royals wallopped struggling Eleven Wonders 3:0.

Medeama SC at the Akoon Park at Tarkwa kept their momentum by defeating Elmina Sharks by a lone goal.

Berekum Chelsea also defeated debutants Accra Lions.

Below are the full results:

Asante Kotoko 2-0 Great Olympics

Aduan Stars 0-1 Bechem United

Hearts of Oak 1-0 King Faisal

Berekum Chelsea 3-1 Accra Lions

WAFA SC 1-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

AshantiGold SC 2-1 Dreams FC

Legon Cities 3-0 Eleven Wonders

RTU FC 1-1 Karela United

Medeama SC 1-0 Elmina Sharks

League table below: