The matchday 15 games of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with some impressive results.
Asante Kotoko on Friday stunned Great Olympics 2:0 at the Baba Yara Stadium to maintain their lead at the log.
Reigning champions Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday returned to winning ways against King Faisal.
The Phobians defeated the ‘Insha Allah’ lads by a lone goal.
Bechem United shocked Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Saturday by a lone goal.
Legon Cities finally returned to winning ways. The Royals wallopped struggling Eleven Wonders 3:0.
Medeama SC at the Akoon Park at Tarkwa kept their momentum by defeating Elmina Sharks by a lone goal.
Berekum Chelsea also defeated debutants Accra Lions.
Below are the full results:
- Asante Kotoko 2-0 Great Olympics
- Aduan Stars 0-1 Bechem United
- Hearts of Oak 1-0 King Faisal
- Berekum Chelsea 3-1 Accra Lions
- WAFA SC 1-0 Bibiani Gold Stars
- AshantiGold SC 2-1 Dreams FC
- Legon Cities 3-0 Eleven Wonders
- RTU FC 1-1 Karela United
- Medeama SC 1-0 Elmina Sharks
League table below: