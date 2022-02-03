The Minority in Parliament has described the charges against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP), James Quayson, by the Attorney-General’s office as a lousy tactic by the government to pass the E-levy.

This is in reaction to charges including forgery and perjury filed against Mr Quayson by the Attorney- General’s Office.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Thursday, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said the suit against the Assin North MP is a “sickening display of desperation” by the government to go ahead with the controversial levy.

“Having failed several times to pass the much-loathed e-levy in the wake of the nationalistic resistance of the gallant 137 NDC Members of Parliament, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government has now resorted to crude and disgraceful tactics to reduce the numbers of NDC MPs in the august house of Parliament, hoping that would help the regime to railroad the e-levy into law,” he stated.

He noted that the suit is an insult to a pending petition before the Appeals Court and they will resist it.

He said since the Appeals Court is yet to rule on the substantive matter, he does not understand why the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will file another suit, seeking to prevent Mr. Quayson from holding himself as an MP.

“Also, an application for a stay of execution of the Cape Coast High Court’s annulment of the Assin North Parliamentary elections, filed by Mr. Quayson, is still pending before the Court of Appeal.

“Under the circumstances, the lawful and reasonable thing for the Ghana Police and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and their surrogates to do, is to abide by the decision of the Court of Appeal on these processes as their modicum contribution to the respect for the principles of the rule of law,” Mr Iddrisu stated.

He added, “Any attempt by the Police to prosecute James Quayson, the conclusion or assumption that he was not or not qualified to contest the 2020 Parliamentary Election pending the final decision by the Supreme Court is only prejudicial of the Court of Appeal and therefore contemptuous of the Court of Appeal, and an obvious disrespect to the rule of law, and the rule to respect an independent arbiter of the judiciary”.

Perjury and forgery charges against Assin North MP

The Attorney- General’s Office has slapped the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson with charges including forgery and perjury.

He is also accused of deceiving a public officer and knowingly making a false declaration.

The High Court in July, 2021 annulled the Assin North Parliamentary Elections, saying Mr. Quayson was not eligible to contest the polls.

Mr. Quayson has since been legally fighting to set this aside with the matter currently pending at the Court of Appeal.

JoyNews has sighted a copy of the criminal summons filed against the MP. The MP was to show up in court on Thursday, February 3 but that did not happen. Prosecutors say they have been unable to serve the MP with the summons.

The Court directed that a hearing notice be issued and served on the MP directing him to appear in court on February 9, 2022.

