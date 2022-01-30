Former President John Dramani Mahama has posted a cryptic reaction to government’s controversial Electronic Transaction Levy.

The message seemed to be referring to how the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, lashed out at his (John Mahama) administration when he introduced new taxes during his time as President.

In an early morning Facebook post Mr Mahama posted a Joy FM interview of Dr Bawumia questioning the Mahama government over the introduction of some taxes.

Mr Mahama suggested that going by the said interview of Dr Bawumia, “talk is cheap”.

“Hmm! Talk is indeed, cheap,” the former President captioned the video posted on his verified Facebook timeline.

Watch video below:

