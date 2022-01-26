Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah, has stated that the Majority will resist all odds and pass the controversial Electronic Transaction levy (E-levy).

According to him, they are the government in power, adding that there is nothing the Minority can do about it.

“Whatever they do, we will pass it at the right time. If they claim it will make us unpopular, why will they stop it? They know this is going to transform the lives of Ghanaians, reverse the consequences of the covid and put our fiscal space in the right perspective,” he said in an interview with Accra-based TV3.

Dr Amoah stressed the resistance of the Minority was also borne out of fear.

“They (Minority) are afraid Ghanaians will continue to blow their goodwill and confidence in this country. So we need the e-levy,” he added.

On calls for the rate to be used to 1%, he said it would require properly done analysis to help understand what needs to be done.

Meanwhile, the Minority is demanding a total withdrawal of the E-levy until Parliament engages extensively with stakeholders.

They have argued that it should not be the sole preserve of the Finance Minister to engage the electorate.

They insist that the Finance Committee must be given ample time to receive memoranda on the levy before its consideration.

