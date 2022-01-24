The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has expressed his party’s willingness to engage in the Electronic Transaction (E-Levy) debate.

However, that will only happen when the government consults the party with regard to the approval and implementation.

“I am ready to organise our people to engage the government on the E-Levy if they (government) is ready to consult us,” he said at a town hall meeting on the controversial tax in Kumasi.

This comes after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has urged dialogue and consensus-building among the Minority and Majority.

Speaking at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association workshop, Mr Bagbin said the absence of these has resulted in numerous brawls in the House.

However, he indicated he will, without fear and favour, apply the rules of the House as it reconvenes on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

“The only way is to get the two sides to consult and to dialogue with each other, to cooperate, to compromise, to collaborate to achieve consensus, this is an imperative imposed on us political leaders by the people of Ghana, we have no choice.

“So when the other side fails to gather their number and a decision doesn’t favour them, the Speaker cannot be the cause…I am not a member of parliament in Ghana,” the Speaker cautioned.

