The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has announced the full payment for the caterers of the National School Feeding Programme for the 2021 academic year.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit.

The statement also entreated the caterers to cook nutritious meals in the right portions for the children.

This settles the long tussle over the payment for funds used by the caterers for the feeding of pupils at the basic education levels.

The programme forms part of the government’s effort to provide free hot meals to pupils across the country.

