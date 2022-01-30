It was a difficult moment for Ghanaian musician, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, well known as Mzbel, as she laid her father to rest.

Mr Amoah, the father of the 16 Years hitmaker passed on on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Mzbel received the unfortunate news while hosting a live radio programme and had to storm out of the show in tears.

Mr Amoah, who according to her daughter, was a Muslim, has since been buried in accordance with the religion’s customs.

Mzbel took to her Instagram page to share a video with family and loved ones at the cemetery as they buried him.

In her caption, she posed a thought-provoking question about death.

If we’re all gonna Die someday… why does it hurt so bad when someone Dies?

#RIPDad 🕊🕊🕊🕊

