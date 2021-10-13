Hiplife songstress, Mzbel, has demonstrated overwhelming joy after her rocking music performance at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards, United Kingdom (UK).

She is among the list of artistes who owned the stage that night with electrifying performances, which gave patrons more than they expected.

Known for her controversial traits, Mzbel, born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, told Joy Entertainment that the music night was unique and exciting following the massive acceptance she received from the audience.

Responding to the question, “how do you feel when you get responses like this?” Mzbel said, “I feel amazing; sometimes I feel like is it for real? I’m so excited right now.”

“I have done Ghana Music Awards UK before but not this one. Yeah, the crowd is exciting. It’s different from what I did back in the days.”

The musician revealed that after the blissful night she experienced, she is considering staying to her old music style.

“I’m thinking about it right now because people keep saying [my] style of music has passed, and you have to do the new style, and I don’t understand the new style.

“I decided just to take a break and learn about the new style, but after this performance, I feel like I have to be who I am.”

On the music night, Diana Hamilton was crowned the overall Artiste of the Year.

Diana beat Medikal, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, Stonebwoy, making it the 3rd time to win the Artiste of the Year for Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Ghana Music Awards, United States of America.

The event was hosted by Joy Entertainment’s Lexis Bill and Entrepreneur Confidence Haugan.