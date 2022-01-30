The Anti-Robbery Squad and the Eastern Regional Police Command in collaboration with the local Police are pursuing robbery suspects who attacked some commuters along the Bonsu-Brimso-Apedwa road.

The outfit has since urged members of the community to assist with any information on the suspected armed robbers that can lead to their arrest.

The police, in a statement, has noted that its officers will be deployed along the stretch to assist the public and the local communities.

It has also assured the general public that these suspects will be brought to face justice.