The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has declined an invitation by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to meet and discuss the issues surrounding the Association’s strike action.

In a letter dated February 4, to the NLC, Solicitor for UTAG, Keli-Delataa explained that meeting the Commission on Monday, February 7, would not be possible as the Association will be meeting Government to resolve the impasse.

According to UTAG, although it is grateful for the invitation, meeting the government side “is the more acceptable approach in the present circumstances” to try to iron out the differences.

For that reason, “our client (UTAG) respectfully declines to honour your invitation to the meeting.”

UTAG has, however, noted that it will report back to the NLC on the outcome of its meeting with government.

The Education Ministry on February 4, met with Vice-Chancellors (VC) Ghana to strategize measures to end the ongoing strike by members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana.

The meeting follows the court order for the National Labour Commission and the University Teachers Association of Ghana to settle the matter out of court.

