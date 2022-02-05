The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Abdul Mumin Issah, faced the court on Friday after he was arrested by the Police for alleged dangerous driving and assault of a police officer.

He was arrested by the Western Regional Police Command on Thursday, February 3, for an alleged motor traffic offence, verbal assault and offensive conduct against a police officer “who was performing his lawful duty.”

The MCE has since been charged on three counts of Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298, respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.

On Thursday, a press statement released by the Command stated that “the MCE, who was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GE 5615-20, is alleged to have driven dangerously and carelessly while approaching a police snap checkpoint at the Kwasimintsim cemetery on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

“When one of the police officers on duty attempted to stop him, he verbally assaulted and threatened him,” the Command said.

The MCE is heard in a tape threatening to have beaten the police officer to death if he had been manhandled during the incident.

There was also a scuffle between them.