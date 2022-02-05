Nana Yaw Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Asante Kotoko believes the club is on the right path of achieving its target of the season.

The Reds under Prosper Narteh Ogum has started the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League on a good note.

After 15 matches played, the Porcupine Warriors sit on top of the league with 33 points with one match at hand against their rivals, Hearts of Oak.

Speaking ahead of their matchday 16 game against Elmina Sharks on Monday, the 2019 Ghana Football Association [GFA] presidential candidate is confident the club will achieve the objective at the end of the season.

According to him, despite the brilliant start of the season, they will continue to work hard till the end of the season.

“We started the season well and before that, we had our plan for the season,” he said on Asempa FM.

“We planned to amass 40 points for the first of the season and we have 33 points with a game at hand. This clearly means we are on course to achieve our target of the season.

“We are sitting on the league log but we will still work hard in the second half of the season,” he added.

Kotoko will be hosted by Sharks at the Ndoum Stadium.