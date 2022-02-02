Reigning Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak have revealed why they signed former Ghana midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari.

The former AC Milan and Inter Milan midfielder has signed a one year deal with the Phobians and was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon.

Following the unveiling, Kwame Opare Addo, who is the Communications Director of the club says the former Portsmouth midfielder’s qualities will aid the team.

“We all know what is in Sulley Muntari, and for us as defending champions, we believe in his quality and that is why we have signed him,” he told Asempa FM.

The Konongo born is a tenacious midfielder, who is primarily known for his physical strength and combative playing style during his days.

READ ALSO

He becomes the latest high-profile Ghana star to make a return to play in the Ghanaian top-flight league after Asamoah Gyan, who made a comeback last season when he joined Legon Cities.

Muntari will be available to feature for Hearts of Oak against Great Olympics in the Mantse Derby on Sunday in the matchday 16 games of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

The former Black Stars midfield dynamo has played for several clubs in Europe including Sunderland, Udinese and Pescara.

He is among the few players in Africa to feature for his country at the FIFA World Cup on three occasions in 2006, 2010 and 2014.