Fire has swept through a house building near the Internet Protocol Multimedia Communications (IPMC) tower at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange (Circle) in Accra.

The fire, which cause is yet to be known, occurred in the early hours of Friday, February 3, 2022.

Thick smoke was seen billowing from the roof of the house which happens to be a wooden structure.

At least two fire tenders were deployed to the scene to help douse the fire.

The incident reportedly comes at a time when occupants were said to be preparing for a funeral, hence were confused about the way forward for them.

All property were lost to the fire but residents escaped unhurt.

They alleged the Ghana National Fire Service delayed its response, resulting in more destruction.