About 14 passengers have escaped death after fire engulfed a moving VVIP minibus at Bunyanto a village on the Damongo-Tamale Highway.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

The Savannah Regional Fire Safety Officer, Salisu Sirilbaini, confirmed the incident to Adom News‘ Rebecca Nantomah.

He explained the station received a distress call and immediately deployed personnel to bring the situation under control.

Though the passengers escaped unhurt, the personal belongings of the driver of the bus with registration number AW 2416-20 and an unspecified amount of money were razed.

According to him, preliminary investigations have uncovered the accelerator got locked and the car suddenly stopped.

In an hour’s time, there was an explosion from the engine side and the entire vehicle was engulfed by the fire.

However, the passengers were provided with another vehicle to continue their journey to Tamale.



Following the development, Mr Salisu has urged commercial drivers to check their vehicles every day before plying the roads to save lives and property.