A historic clash between Ghana and Ethiopia has popped on social media after several centuries in Addis Ababa the capital of Ethiopia.

This was a friendly match played in 1976 where the Black Stars were defeated 2-0 away from home.

The video has attracted attention from many Ghanaians as fans from the two sides with passion gathered at the stadium to experience the friendly match.

It depicts how fans, particularly in Africa, throughout the years have respected the excitement football brings.