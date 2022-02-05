Young Ghanaian talented rapper and singer Black Sheriff is set to have his debut music performances on the Yam Carnival stage.

The Yam Carnival is an Afrobeats festival, which celebrates Black music, culture and dance. The festival brings together the biggest names in Afrobeats, Amapiano, Dancehall and more – plus incredible African food, drinks and good vibes.

This year’s show will take place on Clapham Common on August 27.

The artiste, who keeps dominating the music industry, is the only Ghanaian billed to perform. He will perform alongside the headliner, Wizkid. Other artistes who are billed to perform on the main stage at the festival are; Naira Marley, Flavour, Fally Ipupa, CKay and ShaSimone.

This show will be Wizkid’s first-ever performance this year, following his sold-out London O2 arena show in 2021.

DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Major League DJz, Focalistic, Vigro Deep, Kamo Mphela, DBN Gogo and Young Stunna will perform on the carnival’s Piano People Stage.