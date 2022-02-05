The Deputy Majority Leader has revealed that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will withdraw the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy) in Parliament and re-introduce same later.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin said government will withdraw the controversial levy on Tuesday, February 15.

Presenting the business statement for Parliament next week, the Effutu MP said the e-levy will be reintroduced on Friday, February 18 at a reviewed percentage of 1.5.

Town halls and stiff opposition

Government has proposed a 1.75% levy on all electronic transfers to help reduce the country’s debts while enabling it to fund the growing demands of Ghanaians.

At the second Townhall Meeting in the Western Region this week, to explain the need for the controversial levy to the citizenry, it was met with stiff opposition.

The meeting, organised by the Information Ministry was aimed at educating members of the general public on the need to accept the implementation of the E-levy Bill meant to widen the tax net.

Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin spoke at the event and responded to questions and inputs from relevant stakeholders.

Before the meeting, President Akufo-Addo took to Twitter to seek support from the masses.

“E-levy for development. Ghana needs the E-levy,” he communicated.

In his address, the Finance Minister called on Ghanaians to join hands in becoming masters of their own destiny by helping government to close the revenue gap in the annual budgets.