The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released a list of 23 clubs, players and officials charged with various acts of misconduct.

The FA in a statement explained that all clubs and officials who have been charged are to submit written statements of defence or choose the option of appearing in person before the GFA Disciplinary Committee.

Among the charged clubs are current Ghana Premier League leaders, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Elmina Sharks, Ashgold and Women’s Premier League team, Soccer Intellectuals.

Below are the clubs, players or officials who have been charged:

FC Savannah

Elmina Sharks

Asana Hamidu – Ashtown Ladies

Stephen Manu – New Edubiase

Soccer Intellectuals

Ergbert MacDonald Amartey – Match Commissioner

Samuel Otoo – Match Commissioner

Ashantigold SC

BA United FC

Berekum Arsenals

Unistar Academy

New Edubiase FC

Techiman Eleven Wonders

Alhaji Abdul Daim Abubakar

Naafew Gariba

Asante Kotoko SC

Ali Yakubu – Soccer Intellectuals

Abass Ganiu – Eleven Wonders

Amo Ernest – Eleven Wonders

Perry Addison Rockson – Eleven Wonders

Haderu Ashittey Ollenu – Eleven Wonders

Paul Tandoh – Hearts of Oak

Amin Adams Mohammed – Eleven Wonders

The FA, however, didn’t include the specific offences each defendant was charged with.