The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released a list of 23 clubs, players and officials charged with various acts of misconduct.
The FA in a statement explained that all clubs and officials who have been charged are to submit written statements of defence or choose the option of appearing in person before the GFA Disciplinary Committee.
Among the charged clubs are current Ghana Premier League leaders, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Elmina Sharks, Ashgold and Women’s Premier League team, Soccer Intellectuals.
Below are the clubs, players or officials who have been charged:
FC Savannah
Elmina Sharks
Asana Hamidu – Ashtown Ladies
Stephen Manu – New Edubiase
Soccer Intellectuals
Ergbert MacDonald Amartey – Match Commissioner
Samuel Otoo – Match Commissioner
Ashantigold SC
BA United FC
Berekum Arsenals
Unistar Academy
New Edubiase FC
Techiman Eleven Wonders
Alhaji Abdul Daim Abubakar
Naafew Gariba
Asante Kotoko SC
Ali Yakubu – Soccer Intellectuals
Abass Ganiu – Eleven Wonders
Amo Ernest – Eleven Wonders
Perry Addison Rockson – Eleven Wonders
Haderu Ashittey Ollenu – Eleven Wonders
Paul Tandoh – Hearts of Oak
Amin Adams Mohammed – Eleven Wonders
The FA, however, didn’t include the specific offences each defendant was charged with.