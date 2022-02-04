The government, through the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, has suspended the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul Mumin Issah from office.



A press statement issued on Friday by Dan Botwe stated that: “On the instructions of the President, the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly, Mr Abdul Mumin Issah has been suspended from office with immediate effect pending an inquiry into his encounter with the Police on February 3, 2022.”



This comes after the MCE was arrested on Thursday and charged on three counts of Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298, respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.

