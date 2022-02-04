Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, has paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The duo met on Thursday, February 2, 2022.

Among the issues discussed were the difficult global economic situation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Blair and Dr Bawumia also had a conversation on the role digitalisation can play in Ghana and Africa as a whole to accelerate the process of recovery and transformation.

