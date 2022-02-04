If necessity is the mother of innovation, then one cannot help but wonder the kind of need that inspired a food service style at an event.

A video shared on social media showed guests at an event being served food from a hot stove and calabash.

As if it wasn’t a new occurrence, guests in the video appeared unfazed with a male usher moving about and serving people meals from the calabash on a stove that hadn’t been put off.

The portable stove had room for the placement of plates and cutleries any guest would need to do justice to a good meal.

This unusual event innovation, however, received massive condemnation from netizens who argued that the organizers of the event were putting guests in harm’s way.