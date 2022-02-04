The resolve by the government to ensure the complete reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Apiate community is in full force with the setting up of the Reconstruction Committee.

A Seven-Member-Committee, Chaired by the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, has been inaugurated to build a module Apiate community.

At a ceremony to inaugurate the committee on Thursday, February 3, 2022, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, said the unfortunate incident brought to the fore certain challenges.

He added that the government has, therefore, stepped up to the challenge and that he is more than impressed with the progress made in restoring normalcy to Apiate.

The Minister stated that he has received positive reports from the field and is confident that the government and allied institutions will work hard to ensure that residents of Apiate enjoy a normal life.

He disclosed that under the directive of President Nana Akufo-Addo the Ministry will ensure that all forms of support needed by the victims and the community are provided.

He charged the committee to draw up a comprehensive plan that will lead to the complete reconstruction of the community that will serve as the standard for resettlement going forward.

“When incidents like this happen, they throw up all kinds of matters which have to be handled. We have done some investigations and the report is in. We will act on the report. Very soon we will communicate to the country, the consequences of the report.

“There is the other aspect of trying to raise funds. We want citizens and well-wishers of Ghana to support the victims and that is very much ongoing. The reconstruction of Appiate is an all-important and major aspect of the process. Whatever we have to do to rebuild the community, the President has been very strong on that.

“The reconstruction project implementation team, which is a multi-sectorial, multi-departmental team will oversee the reconstruction of a greener and sustainable community and the team will be chaired by my Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, who is responsible for Land and Forestry and who himself is a surveyor in good standing and well experienced, Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio,” he said.

He further stated the Ministry will work in unison with the Ministry of Works and Housing to build an eco-friendly community.

“President has asked us to build this community as a model, Ghanaian village community, which is green, and which is sustainable, which is well laid out, and which can be an example, for future development and villages in our country in the future,” he stated.

“We want to ensure that the agency or the organ of government, which is responsible for planning, planning communities, and planning townships, has representation on this team.

“We have a representative of the land use and spatial planning authority, previously called Town and Country Planning, which is the agency responsible for the planning of communities. We want to ensure that the architecture fraternity of our country is involved,” he added.

Responding to the call by the Sector Minister, Mr Owusu-Bio said “On behalf of the team, I want to affirm that we fully accept the assignment given us and we are committed to delivering on our mandate. We are humbled that you’ve handed us such an important assignment.”

The Chief of Apiate, Nana Atta Kwadwo Bremebi II, Divisional Chief of Beppoh, expressed gratitude to the Government and the Ministry for their immense support to the community.

The Committee members include Mr Sylvanus Adjornu, Director of Housing of the Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr Kwadwo Yeboah, Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority, Mr Charles Blankson-Hemans, Ghana Institute of Architects.

The rest are Mr Robert Gyamfi, Resettlement Specialist, Nana Nuamah Kyei-Baffour, Ghana Institute of Surveyors and Nana Atta Kwadwo Bremebi II the Divisional Chief of Beppoh.