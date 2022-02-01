The local council of churches at Bogoso-Apiate has held a thanksgiving service to glorify God after an unfortunate explosion that razed the community to ground zero on January 20, 2022.

The non-denominational service was held on Sunday at the Apiate Relief Camp, at Dumase New-Site, about a kilometre walk from the Apiate community.

Speaking at the thanksgiving service, the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Dr Isaac Dasmani, acknowledged the greatness of God for seeing them through the unfortunate incident.

He said the government is on course to redevelop their community and assured the residents of the best care while they live at Dumase.

On his part, the Chief of Beppoh, Nana Atta Kojo Brembi, urged the residents to keep calm till their community is redeveloped.

Chief of Beppoh, Nana Atta Kojo Brembi

He asked the residents to use the appropriate means to address their issues and challenges.

Meanwhile, Apostle Onyinah Gyamfi, the clergyman, exhorted the residents to have faith in God and pray for his protection.

The government has set up a five-member committee to oversee the management of funds supporting victims of the Apiate explosion.

The committee will be chaired by former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Reverend Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee.

According to the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry, this is to ensure that the resources accrued to assist Apiate victims are utilised transparently and efficiently.

Other members of the Committee are Board Chairman of the Forestry Commission, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, who is also the Omanhene of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area; Managing Director of CalBank, Philip Owiredu, Dr Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, a Senior lecturer at the University of Ghana and research fellow at the Centre for Social Policy Studies and Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Sulemanu Koney.

On Thursday, January 20, an explosion at Apiate between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region destroyed about 500 homes.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Police revealed that a vehicle carrying mining explosives, travelling from Tarkwa to Chirano mines, collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the explosion. The incident has claimed about 15 lives.

About 900 displaced victims have been given temporary shelter at the St. Michael’s Catholic Parish as government rehabilitates the community.