A dad managed to trick his newborn baby into using a bottle – by attaching it to his chest and wearing a mask of his wife’s face.

Irvin Mavromara, 24, was determined to get his 11-month-old baby, Celine, drinking from the bottle – but the newborn was reluctant.

Celine would only feed from his mum, 26-year-old Rania, and Irvin thought he’d try something he’d seen online, so he printed off an image of his wife’s face and made a mask.

Irvin then held baby Celine while wearing the mask, with the bottle attached to his chest, and the tot was none the wiser.

Biomedical scientist Rania said: “I was pleased and sad at the same time that I was replaced by a picture of me but that gave me sometime to do some chores around the house

“Our daughter has been having some separation anxiety lately and she is only comforted when I hold her and feed her and so we tried using my picture so that I could have a minute to myself.”

Irvin, who lives in London with his family, cut a hole in the chest of an old T-shirt especially for the trick, which ended up working.

Rania said: “He had seen something similar a while back in a dads’ group on Facebook and thought of trying it out.

“I found it hilarious!”

Mum-of-two Rania said: “I’ve had a lot of mums saying they wish they had done the same when breastfeeding their babies.”

