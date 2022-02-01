Aspiring Regional Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Godwin Nayaw Bamiah Yombu, has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to rally behind the government’s decision to implement a 1.75% levy on all electronic transactions.

He said through the levy, the government will be able to mobilise revenue to improve the country’s road infrastructure while providing job opportunities for the teeming number of unemployed youth in the country.

He also added that the levy will help in reducing the country’s reliance on debt.

“The E-levy will provide the government with revenue to build more roads, provide more jobs and opportunities for the youth and reduce our dependence on debt,” he told Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He touched on efforts by the government to sensitise Ghanaians on the relevance of the levy and why it must be passed. In this regard, the government is also holding town hall meetings to engage citizens on the E-levy Bill and solicit the citizenry’s support.

However, the Minority in Parliament has affirmed its readiness to kick against the Bill, despite the arguments from the government.

According to the Minority, the government has failed to manage the revenue accrued from previous taxes, and thus, the e-levy will not address the country’s revenue challenges.

The Minority has also argued that if passed the Bill will make life difficult for many more Ghanaians and collapse small-scale businesses.