Godwin Nayaw Bamiah Yombu has declared his intention to contest for the Youth Organizer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Oti Region.

According to him, he has worked under experienced officeholders within the NPP, and that he has gained the required skills to lead the youth in the Oti Region.

Mr Yombu also disclosed that he has over the years been committed and dedicated to activities of the party and the office he holds respectively.

He added that his good human relations skills, humility, and activeness in youth activities make him the ideal candidate to lead the Oti Region in the next NPP constituency elections.

“I have worked assiduously over the years as a committed and dedicated Member of the New Patriotic Party by persistently and consistently contributing my quota to the positive preservation of the political fortunes or image of the New Patriotic Party,” Mr Yombu said in an interview.

According to him, the NPP needs to encourage floating voters as it attempts to win the 2024 general elections.

“We need someone who can bring about extra votes to the party; someone who is committed to work hard for the propagation of the NPP’s vision and ideas,” he noted. The Youth Organizer aspirant was hopeful of rallying the youth for the task ahead.

