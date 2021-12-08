Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has won the ‘Foreign Journalist of the Year’ award at the National Association of Black Journalists Awards 2021 in the United States.

“Our man going higher and higher.

Voted Foreign Best Journalist of the Year 2021 in the United States.”

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides innovative, quality programs and services to its members.

The organization advocates on behalf of Black journalists and media professionals in the U.S. and worldwide.

NABJ’s membership is more than 4,000 strong and includes emerging journalists, professional journalists, student journalists, journalism educators, and media professionals of all kinds.

