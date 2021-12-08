Police secure injunction against planned picketing at premises of Parliament

The Ghana Police Service has secured an injunction from an Accra High Court to indefinitely prevent a group from picketing on the premises or anywhere around the premises of Parliament.

The group, Justice for Ghana on December 2, 2021, announced its intention to indefinitely occupy the forecourt of Parliament on December 8, 2021, as part of its protest against the 2022 budget.

In a statement issued by the police on Tuesday, a court order has been secured to restrain the group from occupying the premises and surroundings of parliament.

According to the police, the decision was necessary to safeguard the security and public health of Members of Parliament, the general public, and the demonstrators.

The statement, however, noted that the Service had put in place adequate measures for the planned demonstration by Justice for Ghana except the premises of Parliament which the group had earlier indicated they will occupy.

Convener of the group, Bernard Mornarh Speaking on Top Story on Thursday, December 2, 2021, said, “We will be there. People will come, others will be joining us from the Regions and some communities as the days go by. I can assure you that region by region, every day, people will move from one region to come and join.”

READ ALSO: