Rapper Kwaw Kese is the second musician to boldly voice out on the controversial E-Levy bill that has inundated the media space for weeks.

According to the rapper, no one should pay the E-levy bill because it makes no sense to him.

Additionally, the ‘Trap House’ hitmaker said he has been to many countries including the USA and nothing like the proposed E-Levy bill is being practiced there.

“I don’t think it’s necessary no one has to pay e-levy. It doesn’t make sense and it is not done everywhere. If I use ‘Cashapp’, they don’t take money from me. So it doesn’t make sense but if you look at the way out leaders are trying to force this us on us, it means there is something wrong somewhere,” he said.

Apart from Kwaw Kese, Shatta Wale equally slammed politicians who are championing the E-Levy agenda.