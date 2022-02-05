The Berekum Police have busted three boys over robbery at Berekum in the Bono Region.

Speaking with Adom News, Chief Superintendent for Berekum Divisional Police Commander, Richard Appiah, revealed that two boys, Alexander Agyemang and Francis Mahama were charged for robbing a pastor, name withheld.

According to the Police, the pastor met a lady on Facebook who claimed to reside at Berekum and after several conversations both agreed to start a relationship.

The pastor, upon trying to meet the lady at Berekum, met these two detainees who claimed to have been sent by the unknown lady to bring him home and later robbed him.

The boys were in possession of a Bible, bag and other items belonging to the pastor when they were arrested and placed in Police custody.

The detainees were later put before court and handed 19 years jail term.

Richard Appiah also reported another detainee, from Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality who attacked a Pragya rider with a screw driver after dropping him at the outskirt of Berekum.

Police added that he was handed two years at borstal home since he is below 18 years.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Police Commander has advised against social media dating as people who engage in such criminal acts would be reprimanded if arrested.