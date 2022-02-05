Former Ghana International, Laryea Kingston, has obtained UEFA License B coaching certificate.

The former Hearts of Oak player shared the exciting news with the public on social media on Saturday.

“Great to move a step, eyes on the UEFA A License now,” the statement on Instagram read.

The retired midfielder currently works at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland together with former Chelsea player Michael Essien.

Per reports, the UEFA B Diploma requires a total minimum 120 hours of education.

A minimum 95 hours will be spent studying guided interactive content, with a minimum 25 hours made up of work experience in a club environment.

The course is delivered approximately 50/50 between on- and off-pitch activity.