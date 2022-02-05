Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote has made it clear that he won’t be attending the World Cup in Qatar should the Super Eagles of Nigeria fail to qualify for the tournament.

Dangote, who has a net worth of $14 billion, was responsible for the renovation of the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja which will host the return leg of the World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

The billionaire made the vow known when he was touring the stadium on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022.

Billionaire businessman and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, on Thursday, visited the newly renovated Moshood Abiola National Stadium pitch, adopted by him under the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare’s Adopt-a-Pitch initiative.



Dangote told reporters: “It is not only important to me, it is important to all of us here, that is what will make us proud as Nigerians. If Nigeria does not qualify I won’t go there.”

The Minister expressed appreciation to Dangote for accepting to adopt the Moshood Abiola Stadium, stating that he was the first to embrace the Ministry’s Adopt-a-Pitch initiative.



Nigeria happens to be a regular at World Cup qualifiers, having made it to the World Cup six times in the past seven tournament (1994, 1998, 2002, 2010, 2014 and 2018) will now battle Ghana for a spot in the World Cup.

The playoff round matches will take place next month with the first leg to take place in Ghana and the return leg to be held at the newly renovated stadium in Abuja.

