Communications Director for Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has opened up on the decision by the GFA to appoint Otto Addo as the new interim coach for Ghana.

Per reports, the President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku, is currently in Germany to meet and discuss the appointment of Otto Addo as Black Stars’ next interim coach ahead of the World Cup Playoffs.

Speaking with Asempa FM’s SportsNite Show, Mr Twum revealed that their decision was to appoint a coach who was well acquainted with the team since there was insufficient time to plan before the Nigeria clash in March.

“The decision was that we needed somebody who comes in and not be overhauled because the person will only get three days of training,” he told Asempa FM.

“So if you get someone who is entirely new now the person is about to get new to the players, it will take time, you need maybe a miracle to be able to succeed,” he continued.

“So why don’t you rather look from within? At least he played Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and South Africa as an assistant unfortunately Dortmund didn’t release him for the AFCON,” he added.

He said the trip to Germany was out of respect to the club, Borrusia Dortmund, to make an official proposal for the services of their assistant coach, Otto Addo for an interim coach for the Black Stars.

“The decision to travel to Germany is not a sign of arrogance that anyone was against engagement,” according to him.

“We couldn’t do it on the phone because we need to respect the club as well because the person is under contract,” he stated.

Mr Twum further revealed that none of the executives were allowed to join the trip however, a former player of the Black Stars, who was very familiar with the country’s terrain, accompanied the FA boss.