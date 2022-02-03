Cameroon striker, Vincent Aboubakar, has stirred up tension hours before the two countries locked horns for the last Africa Cup of Nations semi finals tie.

He claimed the Liverpool star, Mohammed Salah doesn’t impress him, accusing the forward of not having much influence during games.

Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Afcon Finals football Cameroon ad Burkina Faso at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon on 09 January 2022 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Speaking with Then24, Aboubakar made a controversial statement against the Egyptian striker

Salah meanwhile has been recognized by many to be one of the best players in the world at present, following his stunning start to the Premier League this season.

“I see it as before. He is having a great season in the Premier League, he is helping his country to advance in the competition,” Aboubakar said.

“I wish him a lot of luck. May the best win!”

“He doesn’t impress me much. I say it clearly because I’m an honest person and I have my way of seeing things.”

“If he impressed me, I would say so. But he doesn’t impress me much. He’s a good player, he scores a lot but he doesn’t produce a lot of stuff in the game.”

“Of course, he’s doing good stuff in the Premier League because he’s been in a team that’s been there for years.”

“He’s a good player but not at the level of some like Mbappé.”

Salah might face Liverpool strike-partner Sadio Mane in the final if Egypt beat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.