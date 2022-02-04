Former Ghana midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari, has opened up on his decision to join the Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak.

The former Liberty Professionals middle man signed a one-year deal with the Phobians ahead of the second round of the 2021/22 season.

Speaking for the first time after joining the reigning champions, the 2010 Champions League winner revealed that his son inspired him to join the club.

“My son really pushed me to play because he said he wants to see me play again,” he said.

“What made it easy too was the fact that any time I visited Ghana I always trained with the team and I felt at home already so choosing Hearts of Oak was very easy.

“The ambition in Hearts is what I like because it is obvious, they are ambitious,” he added.

Muntari will be available to feature against Great Olympics in the Mantse Derby on Sunday in the matchday 16 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak will be counting on the former AC Milan midfielder’s experience after starting the campaign on a poor note.