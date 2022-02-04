Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, is full of praise for actress and entrepreneur Salma Mumin after she gifted him a car.

Though he did not disclose the brand, Shatta said the gift was to support his Shaxi business; an online ride-hailing service.

Salma is said to have officially delivered the car to Shatta’s Shaxi team while he was absent.

In appreciation, the multiple award-winning artiste flaunted Salma on his social media pages amid songs of gratitude.

Describing her as his rich friend, he teased that it is so cool having to benefit from such persons.

Shortly after Shatta Wale took to social media to express gratitude, Salma Mumin said: anything for you hun.

SEE ALSO

Salma joins a list of industry players to gift Shatta Wale a car for his new venture. Nana Aba Anamoah gifted him two cars, while Medikal supported him with one and a hefty sum of money.