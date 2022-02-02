Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has caused a stir on social media with her latest set of photos.

Nadia is regarded as one of the beautiful screen goddesses in the country at the moment.

The award-winning actress has proven the aforementioned accolade by dropping beautiful photos on her Instagram page.

In the photos, she is seen at the beach showing her swag.

From the photos, she was wearing sunglasses and she dripped in a beautiful outfit. The actress then decided to wow her loyal fans by posing beautifully for the camera.

The gorgeous photos have caught the attention of her fans.