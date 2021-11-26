John Dumelo’s wife, Gifty Mawunya (nee Nkornu), has set tongues wagging with a new set of photos on social media.

The photos have her and her husband stepping out with their son, John Jnr, to attend the 39th birthday party of Nadia Buari.

Going to the house party, she chose to wear a pair of shorts which was above her knee level with her t-shirt tucked into it.

She looked beautiful in the pair of shorts and gave off different poses in photos with her husband, son, her sister Sena, and Nadia.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram page, she prayed for her followers to have a blessed day. “Have a blessed day ,” her caption for the photos read.

After sharing the lovely photos, she has got followers reacting. While some are in love with the family, others are wowed by her fine legs.

