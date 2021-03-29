Wife of actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo, Mrs Gifty Dumelo, has caused a stir on social media with a video of her husband and colleague actress, Nadia Buari.

The two, who happen to be best friends and continuously serve friendship goals, were spotted having a good time.

In the video, the actress and Mr Dumelo were captured in a couch during a hangout in an unknown location.

Miss Buari had her legs stretched on Mr Dumelo who started tickling her feet.

However, though the actress acted calmly, she could not control herself and laughed her heart out.

Mr Dumelo’s wife, Miss Gee, as she is popularly known, took to her Instagram page to share the video with followers.

She captioned it: Caught these 2 at it again 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @iamnadiabuari @johndumelo1.

The video has attracted diverse reactions from fans and followers including the actress herself, who was left speechless and replied with a face-covered emoji.

Watch the video below: