Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker, has confirmed his readiness to step up for the vacant Black Stars job.

The Ghana Football Association [GFA] is on a hunt for the new gaffe after Milovan Rajevac was sacked following Ghana’s poor showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

Ghana failed to win a single game and lost to debutants Comoros and Morocco as well as sharing the spoils with Gabon.

According to the 61-year-old, should he be given the chance as an interim to lead the Black Stars, he will be able to deliver and secure qualification to the football Mundial to be hosted in Qatar.

In an interview with AshesGyamera.com, Mr Walker, who doubles as Ghana’s Black Stars B coach, says he has what it takes to help the team prepare for the game against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“Why not? If I’m given the chance, I don’t think it is bad. It is left with me to do a good job,” the veteran Ghanaian coach said.

“Are the foreign players the only ones that can play for the national team? We have local players who are equally good. You saw Kotoko players just like Olympics players, Medeama have players, so we have players who can also play the national team.

“So it is left with the FA to decide who should play the national team. That is right [as more local players should be given the opportunity to represent Ghana]. I think it will also help so to me that is how I see it,” he added.

Black Stars will engage Nigeria in March in the 2022 Fifa World Cup playoffs.