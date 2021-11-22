Nadia Buari turned 39 years old on Sunday and she celebrated her new age in a grand style.

She started off her day by sharing beautiful photos to thank God.

After sharing those photos, the actress had a lovely birthday party with her family. She shared photos from the party scene on her Instagram.

The photos showed the actress with her mother, Caddy Buari, and her four daughters standing beside a swimming pool.

The wall by the swimming was decorated with colourful balloons and her initials, ‘NSB’.

While she posed by her initials in some of the photos, she and her mum were seen attending to the girls in the others.