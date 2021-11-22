A group of commercial transport operators, known as the True Drivers Union, has said the government’s resistance to help reduce fuel prices is disappointing.

Public Relations Officer for the transport union, Yaw Barimah, said the drivers are planning an action that will surprise the government.

He was speaking on Nhyira FM’s morning programme, ‘Kuro yi mu nsem.’

Mr Barimah was wondering why the government had turned deaf ears to the plight of motorists after several calls to reduce the fuel prices.

The driver union is also unhappy about the government’s decision to abrogate the road toll levy instead of reducing fuel prices.

They have issued a four-day ultimatum to the government, else they will hit the streets with red armbands on their vehicles.

He questioned Ghana’s high fuel prices compared to other African countries.

