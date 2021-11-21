Following the annual ritual, actress Nadia Buari has released breathtaking photos to mark her birthday.

The mother of four turned 39 today, November 21 and has captivated her fans with a glimpse of herself as she gets set to make her day a remarkable one.

She changed the style this year and rocked a custom made white lace dress and sunglasses to match.

Accompanying the photos she posted was a message to God, thanking Him for bestowing His blessings upon her each day.

“I am thankful for every breath I take, for I am perfectly aware that every time I take a breath, someone somewhere loses it.



“I live each day with the joy of blessed moment. All glory to You for allowing me, live out Your amazing plan for my life. I treasure You.

Happy birthday To Me,” she posted.

Her fans and well-wishers have poured out their heartfelt love to her and prayed she lives longer to fulfill all her heart desires.