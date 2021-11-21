Nadia Buari

Following the annual ritual, actress Nadia Buari has released breathtaking photos to mark her birthday.

The mother of four turned 39 today, November 21 and has captivated her fans with a glimpse of herself as she gets set to make her day a remarkable one.

She changed the style this year and rocked a custom made white lace dress and sunglasses to match.

Accompanying the photos she posted was a message to God, thanking Him for bestowing His blessings upon her each day.

“I am thankful for every breath I take, for I am perfectly aware that every time I take a breath, someone somewhere loses it.


“I live each day with the joy of blessed moment. All glory to You for allowing me, live out Your amazing plan for my life. I treasure You.
Happy birthday To Me,” she posted.

Her fans and well-wishers have poured out their heartfelt love to her and prayed she lives longer to fulfill all her heart desires.




